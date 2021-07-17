Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) VP Dawn Mattoon Sells 13,549 Shares

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) VP Dawn Mattoon sold 13,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total transaction of $805,623.54.

Dawn Mattoon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Dawn Mattoon sold 243 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $11,741.76.

On Monday, May 3rd, Dawn Mattoon sold 234 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $13,539.24.

NASDAQ QTRX opened at $51.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.43 and a beta of 1.55. Quanterix Co. has a 52 week low of $26.54 and a 52 week high of $92.57.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.92% and a negative net margin of 30.37%. The business had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QTRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Quanterix in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Quanterix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the first quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the first quarter worth $87,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 68.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 30.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

