QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Position Trimmed by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 31.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,620 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth approximately $1,408,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,158 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after buying an additional 18,957 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 883,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $117,110,000 after buying an additional 102,003 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 152,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 17,187 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.96.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $139.71 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $87.51 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The company has a market capitalization of $157.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.44%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

