Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases Shares of 8,086 Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,086 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.10% of Southern First Bancshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Southern First Bancshares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 543,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,288,000 after buying an additional 26,162 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 5,893.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 5,422 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the first quarter worth $403,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 392,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,891,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SFST opened at $50.42 on Friday. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.16 and a 12-month high of $56.42. The company has a market capitalization of $395.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.32. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $27.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.48 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 price objective on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.