Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases 1,667 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 20.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Employers were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Employers in the fourth quarter worth $18,132,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Employers by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 533,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,167,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Employers by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 497,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,413,000 after buying an additional 20,761 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Employers in the first quarter worth $20,827,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Employers by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 476,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,514,000 after buying an additional 43,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Employers stock opened at $41.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.01. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.89 and a 12 month high of $43.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.22.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $163.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. Employers had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 23.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EIG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Employers Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

