Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $448,000 Investment in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.06% of Amerant Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMTB. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Amerant Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 190.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMTB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.50 price target for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.38.

In other news, insider Miguel Palacios purchased 2,000 shares of Amerant Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $38,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,917.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMTB stock opened at $21.59 on Friday. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $24.40. The company has a market capitalization of $821.07 million, a PE ratio of 53.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.15.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $61.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.87 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

