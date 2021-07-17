Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $494,000 in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $53,529,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $512,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $162,459,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $1,397,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $410,316.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,400 shares of company stock worth $486,006. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TNL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Travel + Leisure stock opened at $54.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.19 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.75. Travel + Leisure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.78 and a fifty-two week high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.13 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -127.66%.

Travel + Leisure Profile

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

