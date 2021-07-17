Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $404,000 in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 25,000.0% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 63.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 23.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical stock opened at $169.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of -81.53 and a beta of 1.28. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.38 and a 12 month high of $203.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.96 and a quick ratio of 5.96.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 83.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SWAV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on ShockWave Medical in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ShockWave Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.00.

In other ShockWave Medical news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 77,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.67, for a total value of $13,202,519.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,979.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.28, for a total value of $190,956.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,438,020.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,082 shares of company stock valued at $28,292,857 over the last quarter. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

