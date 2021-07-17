QChi (QCH) Achieves Market Cap of $599,261.21

QChi (CURRENCY:QCH) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 17th. In the last seven days, QChi has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. QChi has a total market cap of $599,261.21 and approximately $3,018.00 worth of QChi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QChi coin can now be purchased for $0.0183 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About QChi

QCH is a coin. QChi’s total supply is 92,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,756,240 coins. QChi’s official Twitter account is @qchqchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QChi is qchi.mobi

According to CryptoCompare, “QChi is designed for peer to peer transactions aimed at computer, gaming, health and tourism capital market. It enables easy p2p asset transfer based on blockchain. Chi (Q-Chi) can be broken down to mean quantum essence of life, is attempting to harness the disruptive blockchain technology to power the marketing, health, and gaming industry. Providing a sustainable chain/supply while bringing future financial opportunities and increase in value to its participants. “

Buying and Selling QChi

