Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. Issued By Boenning Scattergood (NASDAQ:WASH)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) – Boenning Scattergood raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 14th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.92. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.28. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $58.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.60 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:WASH opened at $50.86 on Thursday. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $56.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.83. The stock has a market cap of $880.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 278.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edwin J. Santos sold 1,120 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $58,105.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,843.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,320 shares of company stock valued at $395,746. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.00%.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

