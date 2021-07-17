Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Covestro in a report issued on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the company will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Covestro’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Covestro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covestro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Covestro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

COVTY stock opened at $33.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.64. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.62. Covestro has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $38.05.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

