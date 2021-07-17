Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for United Community Banks, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) – Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for United Community Banks in a report issued on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.57. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for United Community Banks’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 27.81%. The company had revenue of $176.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

UCBI opened at $29.93 on Friday. United Community Banks has a one year low of $15.73 and a one year high of $36.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

In related news, CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $321,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 92,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

