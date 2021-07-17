Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for The Marcus Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:MCS)

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Marcus in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.87) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.82). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for The Marcus’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.37) EPS.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $50.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.62 million. The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 103.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of The Marcus stock opened at $16.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.42. The company has a market cap of $516.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.94. The Marcus has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $24.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of The Marcus by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in The Marcus by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in The Marcus by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Marcus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Marcus by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it owned or operated 1,097 screens at 89 movie theatre locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 18 hotels, resorts, and other properties in 8 states.

