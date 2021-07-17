Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Cut by Piper Sandler

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Plug Power in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now forecasts that the electronics maker will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.04). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Friday, June 25th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Plug Power from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.54 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $26.01 on Friday. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 25.59 and a current ratio of 26.57.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.62 million. The firm’s revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 24.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 64,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 12,731 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 29,602 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 19.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

