Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. Lifted by Boenning Scattergood (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, July 14th. Boenning Scattergood analyst J. Plevelich now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.43. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 23.72%. The company had revenue of $20.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $21.79 on Thursday. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $27.58. The company has a market capitalization of $243.96 million, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.48%.

In other news, Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 4,999 shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $110,027.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 209,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,619,194.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $37,417.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,799 shares of company stock valued at $215,747 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 597,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,736,000 after acquiring an additional 40,695 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 207.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 20,563 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 81.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC raised its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 85,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.13% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

