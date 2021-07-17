Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for American Tower in a report released on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.26. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Tower’s FY2021 earnings at $9.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AMT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.18.

NYSE:AMT opened at $282.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.18 billion, a PE ratio of 65.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $284.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,187,962.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total value of $4,647,645.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,348,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,612 shares of company stock valued at $17,312,747. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.19%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

