Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Trip.com Group Limited Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Trip.com Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Trip.com Group’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.07.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $30.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.91. Trip.com Group has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.98 million. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 22.52%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Trip.com Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Trip.com Group by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 533.0% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

