Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. Issued By Boenning Scattergood (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, July 14th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.26. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.53 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sandy Spring Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SASR opened at $42.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.16. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a one year low of $21.11 and a one year high of $48.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $133.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.78 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 28.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,611,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,292,000 after buying an additional 225,566 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,658,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,445,000 after purchasing an additional 54,046 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 6.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 846,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,773,000 after acquiring an additional 47,892 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 9.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 795,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,542,000 after acquiring an additional 69,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.4% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 760,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,020,000 after purchasing an additional 25,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.13%.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

