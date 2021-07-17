Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:HPP)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.55.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $192.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.66%.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HPP. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.06.

Shares of HPP opened at $27.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -692.33, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $30.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.36.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1,442.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.