Pyrk Price Reaches $0.0042 on Major Exchanges (PYRK)

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Over the last seven days, Pyrk has traded down 32.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Pyrk coin can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Pyrk has a total market capitalization of $65,677.75 and $2,771.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Pyrk

Pyrk (PYRK) uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. Pyrk’s official message board is forum.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pyrk is www.pyrk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Buying and Selling Pyrk

