PWR Coin (PWR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $6.00

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded 40.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One PWR Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PWR Coin has traded up 24.7% against the dollar. PWR Coin has a total market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $6.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,470.62 or 1.00156392 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00034633 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.58 or 0.01192113 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.51 or 0.00361235 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $115.83 or 0.00368625 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006401 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00005504 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00050450 BTC.

About PWR Coin

PWR Coin (PWR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. PWR Coin’s official website is pwr-coin.com. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

Buying and Selling PWR Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PWR Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PWR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

