Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Short Interest Down 85.0% in June

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decline of 85.0% from the June 15th total of 80,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 20.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,738 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PIM stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.23. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%.

About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

