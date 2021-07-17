Putnam Investments LLC Sells 143 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth $278,109,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 272.3% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 825,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,710,000 after purchasing an additional 603,659 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,048,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,878,000 after purchasing an additional 407,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,536,000 after purchasing an additional 207,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2,576.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 160,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,756,000 after purchasing an additional 154,436 shares during the last quarter. 63.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $386.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $363.84. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $275.00 and a 12 month high of $392.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $389.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cintas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.89.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

