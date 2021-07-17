Putnam Investments LLC Sells 1,077 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Putnam Investments LLC cut its stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.07% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $5,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,573,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $783,456,000 after acquiring an additional 293,179 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,535,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $996,067,000 after buying an additional 192,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,510,000 after buying an additional 248,154 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 26.4% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,333,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,383,000 after buying an additional 278,868 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,156,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,049,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.64.

MRTX stock opened at $163.19 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $115.44 and a one year high of $249.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.17.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $6,618,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,268,058.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total transaction of $67,137.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,311,209. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

