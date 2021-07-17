Putnam Investments LLC Buys New Shares in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 273,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,394,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,196,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,762,000 after purchasing an additional 596,349 shares during the last quarter. Inherent Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 1,163,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,952,000 after purchasing an additional 48,747 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 475,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,379,000 after purchasing an additional 93,425 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 33,636 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OEC opened at $17.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.57. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.81.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The firm had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OEC shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

