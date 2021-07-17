Putnam Investments LLC Acquires New Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,281,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 72.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,991,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,878,252,000 after buying an additional 2,947,296 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,540,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,757,240,000 after buying an additional 349,651 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.4% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,806,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $753,993,000 after buying an additional 265,546 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 383.1% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,269,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,255,000 after buying an additional 1,799,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,017,000 after buying an additional 151,337 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.00.

FLT stock opened at $255.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.88 and a 12-month high of $295.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $265.98.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $608.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.61 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 28.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

