Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $113.54

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF)'s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday.

Separately, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Puma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.11.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

