Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €110.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PUM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($134.12) price target on Puma and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group set a €100.30 ($118.00) target price on shares of Puma and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Puma and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Puma and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €100.16 ($117.84).

Get Puma alerts:

Shares of PUM stock opened at €101.40 ($119.29) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.05. Puma has a 52-week low of €63.30 ($74.47) and a 52-week high of €104.85 ($123.35). The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €95.48.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.