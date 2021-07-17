Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Major Shareholder Langley Steinert Sells 31,098 Shares

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) major shareholder Langley Steinert sold 31,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $861,414.60. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ PBYI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.10. 182,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,933. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.86.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a negative return on equity of 318.22%. The business had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBYI. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Puma Biotechnology by 82.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Puma Biotechnology by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

