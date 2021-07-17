Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Takes Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 7,500 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total transaction of $249,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,563.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,511 shares of company stock worth $6,938,295. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor stock opened at $43.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.22. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $49.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.07.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 43.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. This is a boost from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is presently 0.44%.

Several brokerages recently commented on OMI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. boosted their target price on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens & Minor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

