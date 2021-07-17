Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 2,292 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 15.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 410.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 156.6% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DAR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.31.

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,046.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Joseph Manzi purchased 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.65 per share, for a total transaction of $133,608.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,609.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $65.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.81. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.37 and a 1 year high of $79.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

