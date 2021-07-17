Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 282.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in First Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. 72.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBNC stock opened at $39.41 on Friday. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.60 and a 52-week high of $48.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.30.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $75.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In other news, CEO Richard H. Moore bought 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $101,507.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,508,044.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

