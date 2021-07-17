Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $812,000 Position in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,479 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.10% of Seritage Growth Properties worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 9.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,168,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,148,000 after acquiring an additional 271,388 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 6.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,926,000 after acquiring an additional 42,564 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,758,000 after acquiring an additional 21,612 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 531,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,802,000 after buying an additional 17,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,845,000. 61.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seritage Growth Properties stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $668.78 million, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 2.18. Seritage Growth Properties has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $24.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.20.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 9.94% and a negative net margin of 80.45%. The firm had revenue of $31.28 million for the quarter.

Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

