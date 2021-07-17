Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $724,000 Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 849.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 756,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $144,622,000 after purchasing an additional 676,672 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 4th quarter valued at $55,369,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 518,935 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,226,000 after purchasing an additional 222,709 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,828,526 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $923,261,000 after purchasing an additional 101,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in LHC Group by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 732,944 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $140,146,000 after acquiring an additional 87,325 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.00.

In related news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total value of $1,008,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,242,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHCG opened at $203.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $199.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.41. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.01 and a 52 week high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.92 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 11.12%. On average, research analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

