Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $567,000 Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 175.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,787 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLDR. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

NASDAQ BLDR opened at $40.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 2.41. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.12.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The company’s revenue was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

