Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Saia were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Saia in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Saia in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Saia in the first quarter worth about $211,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Saia from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Saia in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.79.

SAIA opened at $196.28 on Friday. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.14 and a twelve month high of $249.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Saia had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Saia

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

