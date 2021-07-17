Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Shares Purchased by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Prudential were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Prudential in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Prudential by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Prudential by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 219,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,358,000 after acquiring an additional 12,127 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Prudential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Prudential by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 918,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,209,000 after purchasing an additional 167,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

PUK stock opened at $37.37 on Friday. Prudential plc has a 1 year low of $23.99 and a 1 year high of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.89.

PUK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

