Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a decline of 79.9% from the June 15th total of 221,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of Prudential by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 20,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Prudential by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 864,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after purchasing an additional 42,897 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Prudential by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,596,000 after purchasing an additional 136,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Prudential stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.37. 124,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,524. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential has a 12 month low of $23.99 and a 12 month high of $44.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.89. The firm has a market cap of $48.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.63.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, April 9th. HSBC raised shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

