Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Short Interest Update

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the June 15th total of 2,140,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 463,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

In other Prothena news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 115,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $5,318,787.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 11,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $616,049.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,250 shares of company stock worth $7,833,842 in the last 90 days. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Prothena by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Prothena by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,745,000 after buying an additional 879,254 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in Prothena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,650,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena in the first quarter worth approximately $433,000. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena in the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Prothena from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research upped their price target on Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. initiated coverage on Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Prothena from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

PRTA stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.95. 347,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,063. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.22. Prothena has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $67.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 100.98 and a beta of 1.58.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 57.65% and a negative net margin of 14,255.73%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. Research analysts predict that Prothena will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

