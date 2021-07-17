ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Trading Up 3.3%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)’s share price were up 3.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.79 and last traded at $8.78. Approximately 4,523,643 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 82,585,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 49.2% during the first quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 9,434 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $152,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

