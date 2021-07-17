Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG) Trading Down 0.1%

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG)’s share price fell 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.64 and last traded at $9.64. 2,828 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 5,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.69.

About Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG)

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

