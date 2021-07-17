Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) EVP Sells $316,455.86 in Stock

Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.58, for a total transaction of $316,455.86.

NASDAQ PFPT traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $174.15. 1,418,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,951. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.42 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Proofpoint, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.60 and a fifty-two week high of $174.75.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.63 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFPT. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Proofpoint currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFPT. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,688,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 165.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after buying an additional 23,222 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 63.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after buying an additional 17,552 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 24.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 0.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 138,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,393,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.