Prometeus One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.50 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One Prometeus coin can now be purchased for $11.24 or 0.00035591 BTC on exchanges. Prometeus has a market cap of $184.93 million and approximately $3.50 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Prometeus alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00048789 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002533 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00013932 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $252.24 or 0.00798594 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005828 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus is a coin. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet . Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network . The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Prometeus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prometeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prometeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.