Prologis (NYSE:PLD) PT Raised to $131.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $131.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.92% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PLD. Raymond James upped their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet raised Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.92.
Shares of PLD stock opened at $127.28 on Thursday. Prologis has a 1 year low of $92.50 and a 1 year high of $128.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.32, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.74.
In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.
Prologis Company Profile
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.
