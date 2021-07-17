Prologis (NYSE:PLD) PT Raised to $131.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $131.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PLD. Raymond James upped their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet raised Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.92.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $127.28 on Thursday. Prologis has a 1 year low of $92.50 and a 1 year high of $128.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.32, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.74.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Prologis will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

