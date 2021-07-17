Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.460-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $529 million-$535 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $525 million.Progress Software also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.810-$0.830 EPS.
NASDAQ PRGS opened at $44.46 on Friday. Progress Software has a 1-year low of $34.05 and a 1-year high of $49.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.46.
Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $129.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.99 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 37.43%. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have commented on PRGS shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progress Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.
In other news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $33,194.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Progress Software Company Profile
Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.
