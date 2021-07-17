Profund Advisors LLC Sells 423 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter worth $32,747,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the first quarter worth $22,941,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,176,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,705,000 after purchasing an additional 153,566 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 300.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 119,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,782,000 after purchasing an additional 89,688 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 111.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,893,000 after purchasing an additional 63,724 shares during the period. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $107.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.97 and a 12-month high of $109.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.94.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. ExlService had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $261.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.13 million. Equities analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXLS. Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Bank of America raised ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.25.

In other news, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,573 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,867.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total transaction of $2,079,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,375,016.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,925 shares of company stock valued at $949,792 and have sold 22,900 shares valued at $2,263,980. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

