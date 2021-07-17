Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,734 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IART. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 126,948 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,083 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,622,163 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $300,071,000 after acquiring an additional 572,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $67.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.52. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $42.12 and a 1 year high of $77.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.32.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $360.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IART shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.36.

In other news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 5,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $400,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 1,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total transaction of $84,226.66. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

