Profund Advisors LLC Makes New $299,000 Investment in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADS opened at $98.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.98. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $39.67 and a 1 year high of $128.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $3.10. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 49.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.06.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

