Profund Advisors LLC Has $322,000 Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 20,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. 99.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLKB stock opened at $70.78 on Friday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.86 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.90, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $219.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

In related news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,441,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kevin W. Mooney sold 6,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.52, for a total value of $517,213.44. Insiders sold a total of 30,294 shares of company stock valued at $2,238,089 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

