Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) Short Interest Down 22.3% in June

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the June 15th total of 49,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, CFO Alisha Charlton sold 978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $33,154.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,838.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pro-Dex in the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Pro-Dex in the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Pro-Dex during the first quarter worth approximately $540,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 39.7% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PDEX traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.15. The company had a trading volume of 46,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,784. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.10. Pro-Dex has a 12 month low of $18.29 and a 12 month high of $42.60.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.28. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 million during the quarter.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and maxocranial facial markets.

