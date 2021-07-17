Principle Wealth Partners LLC Sells 468 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BFT Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $99.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.21. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $66.98 and a 12 month high of $102.78.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

